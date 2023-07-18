Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($9.29).

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($10.07) to GBX 780 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 613 ($8.02) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 391.60 ($5.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,949.79). In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.21), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($41,729.81). Also, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,949.79). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

