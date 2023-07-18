Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BWG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 38,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.