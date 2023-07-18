Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.20.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Lilium Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of LILM stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
Institutional Trading of Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.