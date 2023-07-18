Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Lilium Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LILM stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lilium by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

