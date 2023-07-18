Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $383.73

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $383.73 and last traded at $382.02, with a volume of 262285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $382.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

