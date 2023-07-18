LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Articles
