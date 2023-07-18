LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.