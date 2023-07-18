LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 1.2 %
LIQT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
