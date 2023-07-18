LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.2 %

LIQT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

