Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Up 18.6% in June

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 238,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Longeveron Trading Down 2.3 %

LGVN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 14,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,341. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Insider Activity at Longeveron

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 1,765.78%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Longeveron news, CFO James Clavijo sold 8,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,691.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 75.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Longeveron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

Featured Stories

