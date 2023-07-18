Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LPX opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

