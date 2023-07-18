Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in June

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 6,257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.34.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 40,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,283. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

