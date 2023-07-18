Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Main Street Capital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

MAIN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. 242,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,043. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.38%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

