Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Mandalay Resources stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.04 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources will post 0.5097493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

