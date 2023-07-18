Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,754. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

