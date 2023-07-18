Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $189.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $147.61 and a 52-week high of $189.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

