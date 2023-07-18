Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $1.32 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

BLK traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $735.36. 200,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $680.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

