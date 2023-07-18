Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.18 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.