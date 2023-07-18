Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Trading Up 0.1%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

