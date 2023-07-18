Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 109.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. 843,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,257. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

