Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Mastercard stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.20. 975,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.