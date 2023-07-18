Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.7 days.

Shares of MZDAF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

