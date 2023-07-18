MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,446.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,491.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,179.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $680.82 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,227.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after buying an additional 124,625 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

