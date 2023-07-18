Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.