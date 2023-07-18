Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.