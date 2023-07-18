Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.18. 226,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.62. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

