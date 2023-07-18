Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.53. 10,852,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,647,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $795.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.84.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

