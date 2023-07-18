MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.17 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.25 million and $1.17 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.30 or 0.00057995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,836.47 or 1.00049081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.341135 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $1,096,778.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.