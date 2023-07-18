Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE MXC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

