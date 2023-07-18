MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGM. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.23.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

