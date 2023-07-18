Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,951,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.