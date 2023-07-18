MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 1.2%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $334.26 and last traded at $336.08. 62,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 90,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.16.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.71.
Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
