Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $345.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.24.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.20 and a 200 day moving average of $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

