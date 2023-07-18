Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,247,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 393.5 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

