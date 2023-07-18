Monero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.86 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Monero has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $80.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $166.84 or 0.00559356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00306218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.61 or 0.00823444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00062657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00120590 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,306,867 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

