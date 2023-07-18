Moonbeam Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $167.18 million and $2.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,197,021 coins and its circulating supply is 683,959,884 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

