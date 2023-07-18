Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $5.14

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00017122 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $37.29 million and $1.63 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,883,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,255,033 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

