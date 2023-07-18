Morgan Stanley Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $77.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

