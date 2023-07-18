Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $637.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.11.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $434.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.99. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

