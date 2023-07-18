MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.12

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.12 and last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

