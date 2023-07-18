Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,812. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
