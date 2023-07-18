Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,812. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

