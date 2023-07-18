National Bank Financial Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$11.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $10.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

