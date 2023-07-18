nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $2,285,987.48 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $2,285,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,267,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,952,411.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Royce Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 317,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.39. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Institutional Trading of nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

