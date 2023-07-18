NEAR Protocol Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $66.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,915,945 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 937,915,945 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.48308077 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $71,812,939.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.