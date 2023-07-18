Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,591. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.