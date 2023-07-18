Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 15,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,014. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

