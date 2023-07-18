Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NURPF opened at C$8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.57. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$9.52.

Get Neuren Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.