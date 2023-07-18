Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.56.

Nextracker Stock Up 3.4 %

Nextracker stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

