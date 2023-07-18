Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 5,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.