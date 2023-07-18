NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

