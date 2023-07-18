Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,883,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 848.2 days.
Novozymes A/S Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $65.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
