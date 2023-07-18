Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,883,900 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 848.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $65.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

