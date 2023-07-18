NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

