NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
NWS Company Profile
