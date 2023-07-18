Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$681.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$180.90 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.