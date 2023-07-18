Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OCDDY traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 53,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $23.49.
About Ocado Group
